Thomas Francis Frazier, Shenango Township, PA

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Francis Frazier, 59, of Shenango Township, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 19, 2020, in his West Middlesex home.

Tom was born February 26, 1961, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Francis M. and Marilyn (Oakes) Frazier.

He was a 1979 graduate of Reynolds High School. He earned a degree in Materials Engineering from Penn State University and a degree in Human Resources from Geneva College.

He was formerly employed as a scheduler at Sharon Steel’s Damascus Tube Division, Greenville and was currently employed as a production scheduler at Sharon Coating, a division of NLMK.

Tom was a member of New Virginia United Methodist Church, Hermitage, where he was always known to lend a helping hand, especially when it came to Sunday School or the children’s activities. He was a former member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Greenville.

Highly involved in the community, Tom served as the former chairman of the American Society of Material Engineers and as a past president of the Hermitage Historical Society. He enjoyed assisting with the STEM programming for students and was active in hosting ASM Materials Camps and attended local science fairs, where he loved judging the exhibits and seeing the enjoyment of the kids and their hard work.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, spending time at his cabin and training beagles. He competed in countless beagle trials with his dogs and served as a judge for competitions.

Most of all, Tom loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. He shared a birthdate with his wife, Rhonda and made sure to make the day a special one. He was known to have a soft spot for his grandkids and could hardly ever say no to their requests. He could always be found outside, watching the kids play, or taking them to their various practices, events, or Burger King for a special treat. There was nothing Papa wouldn’t do for his family and always put them first. His grandkids were truly the light of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Williamson, whom he married February 14, 1999; two daughters, Rossalynn “Roz” Burd and her husband, Mike, of Sarver, Pennsylvania and Merriel “Merry” Brown and her husband, Myke, of Hermitage; three sons, Morgan Frazier and his companion, Kelly, of Sharon, Samuel Frazier of Sharpsville and Galen Frazier of Sharon; a granddaughter who resided with him, Emmalina Grove and five additional grandchildren, Henry, Stella and Ruby Burd and William and Max Brown. He was affectionately known as Papa to his grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Julie Gartner and her husband, Darrin, of Reading, Pennsylvania and a brother, Neil Frazier of Alma, Arkansas, along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a daughter, Adrianne Rae Wills.

There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Interment will be in Mount Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township, Pennsylvania.

