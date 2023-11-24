BURGETTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Mostert, 69, of Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, formerly of Holly Hill, Florida, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Tuesday morning, November 21, 2023, in Weirton Medical Center, Weirton, West Virginia.

Mr. Mostert was born January 26, 1954, in Daytona Beach, Florida, a son of the late Harry Dennis Mostert and Alice (Cunningham) Mostert, and attended Mainland High School.

A proud veteran, Thom served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia, for three years.

He retired from Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, where he had worked as a foreman.

A talented craftsman, Thom had a lifelong passion for woodworking, crafting anything from furniture to birdhouses and was also a gifted welder. He also enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson Motorcycle.

Thom is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Klemencic, of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania; three children, Randi Short (Blaine), Jessica Lopez (Joel), Savannah Hillard (Bobby); five grandchildren, Paxton, Zephan, and Delaney Short, Delia Hillard and Brody McKay; a stepson, Thomas McKay, Cleveland, Ohio; two sisters, Cecily Noel and Susan Raymond; two brothers, Nicholas and Timothy Mostert and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Thom was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Mostert.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Interment: National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 26 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.