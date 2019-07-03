Thomas E. Lewis, Wheatland, PA – Obituary

WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Lewis, 89, of Wheatland, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, June 26, 2019, in Cleveland Clinic.

Mr. Lewis was born August 26, 1929, in Wheatland, son of the late John and Beatrice (Bowen) Lewis, in the same house he lived in until his death. He was a lifelong resident of Wheatland.

He attended Wheatland School and graduated from Farrell High School, where he was the state runner-up on the wrestling team. He continued his education at Waynesburg University on a wrestling scholarship and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Education. Tom received his Master’s Degree in Education from Westminster College, New Wilmington.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War, obtaining the rank of corporal.

Tom taught for one year in Michigan and then returned to the Valley for the remainder of his life. He was employed by the Hickory School District. He began at the elementary school in Patagonia and later was the principal at the Bartman Elementary School and Delahunty Middle School. After retirement, he worked many years for Plaza Travel.

Tom was a lifetime member of the former Wheatland United Methodist Church.

He also belonged to the Wheatland American Legion, Shriners International, Kedron Lodge No. 389, Mercer County Shrine Club and the Mercer County Hall of Fame.

A standout athlete all of his life, Tom enjoyed playing baseball with the Westinghouse league winning a state championship, softball with the Wheatland Church League, winning numerous championships and handball at the Buhl Club.

He was known by many and loved by all. He never met a stranger a day in his life and approached everyone he came across, young or old, with a handshake and a smile. No one ever left a conversation with him without thinking something special just happened to them. Tom was always ready for anything that came his way and if he wasn’t prepared he just rolled with the punches. Anytime he was asked how he was doing, the response was usually, “Like a ball of fire!” followed by his famous wrestling stance.

Tom chose to surround himself with family, faith, friends and love and it shone brightly through him every day. There was no kinder soul or more loving and fair man. He spent the last week of his life at the beach with the family, he was so proud of, along with some life long friends he reconnected with after so many years. He could not have been happier than he was and felt all the love everyone had for him in return. Even though his, “ball of fire,” has extinguished, it shines brightly in the hearts of all who has known and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, the former Patricia Carroll, whom he married June 10, 1967; two sons, Thomas Lewis II and his wife, Misty and Brandon Lewis and his wife, Katie, all of Shenango Township; five grandchildren, Thomas III, Caden, Phoenix, Katana and Rogen Lewis; three stepgrandchildren Cassie, Cody and Corianne Montgomery; a stepgreat-granddaughter, Raelynn Jones and a sister-in-law, Kathleen Lewis of Akron, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack (Mary) and George Lewis and a nephew, David Lewis.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Diabetes Association, at www.diabetes.org.

A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Sharon First United Methodist Church, 237 West Silver Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.