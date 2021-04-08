Thomas E. Kelly, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Kelly, 68, of New Castle passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 7, 2021, in the Haven Nursing Home.

Mr. Kelly was born July 31, 1952, in New Castle, a son of the late Edward W. and Cecilia (Callahan) Kelly.

A lifelong area resident, Tom was a 1970 graduate of New Castle High School, and later completed an Associates Degree in Business Administration at Penn State University, Beaver County Campus.

As a young man, Tom owned and operated Tom Kelly Trucking, Inc. He was then employed by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, retiring as maintenance supervisor following 30 years of service.

Tom was a member of Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s Church, where he served as an usher and belonged to the 4th Degree Assembly of the Knights of Columbus, Council 512.

He was also a member of the Elks Club and Moose Lodge, both in Punta Gorda, Florida.

An outdoorsman, Tom enjoyed spending his time outdoor hunting, fishing and camping. He had a lifelong passion for sports, which he shared with his sons, and actively volunteered as a coach for many of their youth athletic teams in Croton. Additionally, he always looked forward to spending the winter months in Punta Gorda, FL, with his wife and family.

His wife of 47 years, the former Lu Ann Fee, whom he married January 19, 1974, survives at home.

Also surviving are his three sons, Joe (Stephanie) Kelly, Boardman, Ohio; T.J. (Aleah) Kelly and Shawn (Toniann) Kelly, all of New Castle and five grandchildren, Joshua, Carson, Austin, Hunter and Franco Kelly.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Kelly.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Church, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle.

Interment: St. Mary Cemetery, Union Township.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.