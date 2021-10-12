Thomas E. D’Amico, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. D’Amico, 87, of Farrell, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, in Hospitality Care Center, Hermitage.

Mr. D’Amico was born January 15, 1934, in Farrell, a son of the late Thomas and Angeline (Leone) D’Amico.

A lifelong resident of Farrell, he graduated from Farrell High School in 1951.

He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He began his career as a draftsman at the former Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. He retired from the City of Farrell, Sewage Plant, as the plant operator. Following his retirement, he was employed in the maintenance department of Yourga Trucking, West Middlesex.

Thomas was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, where he was an usher and served on the first parish council. He enjoyed volunteering at all the church events and fundraisers. Thomas also worked at the church’s cemetery, St. Anthony’s Cemetery.

He had a passion for music, especially jazz and enjoyed playing the drums and trumpet. Many will remember him for being a hardworking man that was always willing to help others.

He is survived by his wife, the former Donna Aiello, whom he married October 27, 1956.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by three sisters, Josephine Palis, Eleanor Roth and Margaret DeMasy; four brothers, Nunzio, Pat, Sam and Henry D’Amico; and dear in-laws, Frank and Agnes Aiello, with whom he shared dinner every Sunday.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 15, 2021 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

