Thomas E. Bour, Sr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Bour, Sr., 90, of Hermitage passed away late Thursday evening, February 25, 2021, in his residence, following an extended illness.

Mr. Bour was born May 10, 1930, in Sharon, a son of the late Joseph and Anna (Rapple) Bour.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1948 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage.

For many years, Tom worked as a brick and stone mason for various contractors throughout the area. He was a member of Bricklayers Union, Local 8, Sharon. Previously, Tom was employed by Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant.

An avid outdoorsman, Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling the country as a competitive skeet shooter. He was a member of several sportsman clubs throughout his life and most recently belonged to Greenville, Lawrence County and Western Reserve Sportsmen’s Clubs.

Tom was very active in Little League boys baseball. He donated his time and skills as a mason to construct the dugouts, tractor building and concession stand for the Hickory Little League Complex, Hermitage and also volunteered as an umpire and coach for 13 years.

His beloved wife of 70 years, Aimee Ghene (Hollibaugh) Bour, survives at home.

Also surviving are two sons, Thomas (Dana) Bour, Jr., Athens, Georgia and Donald T. “Tim” (Tammy) Bour of Sharpsville and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by four brothers, Earl, William, Robert and Jack Bour. He was also preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter, Jessica Leigh Bour.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 4 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will be immediately following at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Aaron Lego, officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage



