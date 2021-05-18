Thomas E. Aspery, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Aspery, 78, of Hermitage, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley Campus.

Mr. Aspery was born April 27, 1943, in Sharon, a son of the late Romeal and Martha R. (Holibaugh) Aspery.

He was a 1961 graduate of Hickory High School, where he played on the State Champion Basketball Team.

He also served in the US Army reserves.

Tom was employed at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant and later worked many years at the American Legion Post #299, Sharon. Not only was he an employee but he was also a member of the American Legion and the Buhl Club.

An avid golfer, Tom played in numerous leagues throughout his lifetime. Additionally, he was a car enthusiast, especially, classic cars and loved music.

He is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Franklin of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; a son, John Chadwick “Chad” Aspery of West Middlesex and a granddaughter, Samantha Franklin of Pittsburgh.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a brother, John “Jack” Aspery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either Buhl Farm Golf Course “Dum Dum Golf Course,” 1290 Forker Blvd., Sharon, PA 16146; or to the American Legion, Post #299, 1395 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

A celebration of life will be 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, in the Sharon American Legion Post #299, 1395 East State Street, Sharon.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

