NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas C. Swihart, Jr., 74, of Neshannock Township, passed away Sunday morning, May 8, 2022.

Mr. Swihart was born July 16, 1947, in Washington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Thomas Charles Swihart, Sr. and Elizabeth (Jarosz) Swihart.

Shortly after graduating from Trinity High School in Washington, Pennsylvania, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard.

A proud veteran, Tom was stationed in Portland, Maine, and served aboard the U.S.S. Barataria during the Vietnam War.

Following his honorable discharge, Tom entered the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He was stationed at the New Castle barracks and served the local area as a Trooper for 25 years. While serving in the state police, Tom served on the SWAT team, was integral in the drug task force in Butler County, and assisted in the training and establishment of the State Police Life Flight.

Upon retirement, Tom had a successful career in industrial sales, most notably working for Zellerbach Inc. and International Paper, both in Pittsburgh. He also served as a school resource officer for Neshannock Township and New Wilmington Area School Districts.

Additionally, he owned and operated Swihart’s Harbor Landing with Christine Swihart, his former spouse.

A 32nd Degree Free and Accepted Mason, Tom was a member of the Mahoning New Castle Lodge 243.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors playing golf, feeding the fish in his koi pond, and shooting guns with friends and family or simply unwinding on the sofa while watching game shows on television.

Tom loved his family, especially being a dad, “pap” and “pap-pap,” as he was affectionately called by his grandchildren. He was extremely proud of his Polish heritage and could speak the language fluently.

An unmatched storyteller with a keen sense of humor, Tom also had a kindness that endeared him to friends, family and strangers alike. He was a gifted listener with the ability to make you feel as if you were always the most important part of his day.

Tom is survived by two daughters, Amy Zurasky (Frank), of New Castle and Kimberly Saculla (Marc) of Boardman, Ohio; two sons, Thomas C. Swihart, III (Bridget), of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Sean Swihart (Shannon), of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, Frank, Francesca and Paige Zurasky, Alexa and Benjamin Swihart, Dillon and Ashley Swihart and Dante and Magdalena Saculla and one great-granddaughter, Aubrielle Zurasky.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle, Mary Site, 124 N. Beaver Street, New Castle, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Brendan Dawson as celebrant.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Twp.

Military Honors will be rendered by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 11, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.