Thomas C. Barner Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas C. Barner, 76, of Hermitage, passed away at 6:37 a.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mr. Barner was born May 19, 1943, in Charleston, Jefferson Township, Mercer County, a son of the late Howard H. and Elizabeth F. (Coleman) Barner.

He was a 1961 graduate of Hickory High School.

He retired in 2003 from Roadway Express, Akron, Ohio, where he worked as a truck driver for 18 years. Previously he was employed at McClean Trucking, West Middlesex for 14 years.

Tom was a former member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

He was a member of the American Legion, Post #299, Sharon and participated in its golf league. Tom was a social member of the Italian Club, Farrell, where he enjoyed playing bocce.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War.

His wife, the former Betsy L. McKee, whom he married May 7, 1971, passed away November 13, 2018.

He is survived by two sons, Mark D. Barner and his wife, Jennifer, of Hermitage and Scott A. Barner and his wife, Lisa, of Southington, Connecticut; a stepdaughter, Connie L. Benes and her husband, Steve, of Hermitage; a stepson, Bradford W. Ser and his wife, Shannon, of Canton, Georgia; two brothers, Harry Barner and his wife, Sally, of Mercer, Pennsylvania and David L. Barner and his wife, Kay, of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, Olivia, Haley, Katie and Alex Barner; stepgrandchildren, Jessica Patton, Jordon Benes and Billy, Austin and Jackson Ser and three great-grandchildren, Linnea and Vaughn Patton and Graham Benes.

In addition to his parents and wife, Tom was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Dummett and two brothers, Clair and Richard Barner.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be 5:00 p.m., until the time of the service, 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 1, 2019, in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 1, in the funeral home, with the Very Reverend Richard Allen, EV, officiating.

Interment will take place at America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.