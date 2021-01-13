Thomas Anthony Test, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Anthony Test, 77, of Hermitage passed away early Tuesday morning, January 12, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.

Mr. Test was born July 9, 1943, in Canton, Ohio, a son of the late Thomas D. and Jennie (Bianco) Test.

After spending his childhood in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, his family moved to Sharon during his teenage years and he attended Sharon Schools.

Tom had several occupations during his life. He began working as a meat cutter and later worked as a semi-truck driver for several local corporations before driving independently as an owner-operator. Most recently, Tom drove a motor route distributing the Sharon Herald. Additionally, he assisted his wife at the Art & Frame Gallery, which she owns and operates in Hermitage.

Tom was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

While driving truck, he was a member of the Teamsters, and was also a social member of the Hickory VFW, Hermitage.

An outdoorsman, Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He also had a lifelong passion for gardening, canning, and cooking.

Tom had a quick-witted sense of humor, and a special talent for making others laugh.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Sincich) Test, whom he married March 15, 1985; and a daughter, Jennie Test, both of Hermitage; three sons, Thomas Test, Jr., Georgia; Craig (Pam) Test, Hermitage and Marc (Loretta) Test, Sharpsville; two step-sons, Jason (Shannon) Whiteman, Hubbard, OH; and Aaron (Melissa) Whiteman, Virginia; a sister, Mary Gertrude Achenbach, Hermitage; eight grandchildren, Sierra Drapola, Craig Test, Jr., Hanna Test and Marc Test, Jr., Darian Long and Vincent, Nicholas, and Christian Whiteman; a great-grandson, Emmett Test; a brother-in-law, Robert (Connie) Sincich, Brookfield, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Loretta (Randy) Miller, Oklahoma and Sue Dewar, Michigan and two nieces, Rhonda Sebastian and Laura Achenbach.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by an infant brother, Ronald Test.

Due to health concerns presented by the Covid-19 virus, there will be no services held at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



