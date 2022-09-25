SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa “Tess/Tessie” Rose Kroko, 84, of Tustin, California, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Ms. Kroko was born June 8, 1938, in Sharon, a daughter of Michael and Mary Ellen Kroko. She was the fifth of eight children in the family.

Theresa attended the former Lone Star School, a one-room, first through eighth grade school on State Route 718 in South Pymatuning Township until the ninth grade. Then she attended Sharpsville Junior-Senior High School. As a senior high student, she excelled in home-making activities and entered competitions in cooking and sewing. Her pie baking and clothing-making projects earned high awards. With these accomplishments in mind, Tess decided to pursue a teaching credential in home economics. She attended Mansfield State Teachers College and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Home Economics.

After college, Theresa taught home economics in public school districts in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Boston, Massachusetts. Then in 1968, she moved to the west coast and settled in La Jolla, California, where she taught in the nearby Carlsbad School District. In 1984, she left teaching to pursue other interests. Theresa rented out her condominium and moved to Aspen, Colorado. There she worked for the Aspen Ski Company as a hospitality host, as well as, providing private real estate property management for vacation homes of some of the local property owners. After ten years, Theresa returned to her La Jolla condominium and substitute taught for five years before retiring in 1999.

Theresa enjoyed cooking, especially creating recipes using organic foods and products from the La Jolla farmer’s market. The local farmer’s market is open year-round providing produce, flowers, meats, bread and craft items. Spending a whole morning there was one of her favorite activities.

In 2015, Theresa moved to The Groves Assisted Living facility in Tustin, California, for assistance with daily living activities and to be closer to family. She lived there and enjoyed life with other seniors and participated in many activities provided by the community for seven years until passing on July 14, 2022.

She is survived by a brother, Dennis Kroko (Evelyn); three sisters, Patricia “Patty” Kroko Evans and Michaelene “Micki” Kroko McCahan (Larry); a sister-in-law, Dorothy Sasak Kroko; as well as, 14 nieces and nephews.

Theresa is preceded in death by her parents, as well as, brothers, Joseph and Leonard Kroko and two sisters, Dorothy and Leona Kroko

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, October 22, 2022 in St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, in the church, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

