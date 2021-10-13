Theresa Paoletta, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Paoletta, 92, of Hermitage, passed away Monday evening, October 11, 2021, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley Campus.

Mrs. Paoletta was born July 11, 1929, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Massimo and Antoinette (Petrucci) Paglia.

A lifelong area resident, she attended Farrell High School.

Prior to marriage, she was employed in the cafeteria of Sharon General Hospital.

A homemaker, Theresa was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

She was a member of a 500-bid card club for several decades. One of her many talents was cooking. She found great joy in preparing meals for family gatherings and anyone who visited her home. In her younger years, she also liked to sew.

Her husband, Fred A. Paoletta, whom she married September 25, 1948, passed away January 7, 2009.

She is survived by a daughter, Diane M. Laudo, Liberty Township, Trumbull County; a son, Larry Paoletta and his wife, Kerry, of S. Pymatuning Township; four grandchildren, Michele Hawn and her husband, Keith, Monica Blews and her husband, Scott and Jamie and Kylie Paoletta; three great-grandchildren, Carly and Evan Hawn and Mia Blews and two sisters, Olimpia Buzzeo of Sharpsville and Mary DeNoble of Hermitage.

In addition to her parents and husband, Theresa was preceded in death by two infant sisters and two brothers, Paul and John Paglia.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 17, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be at Noon, Monday, October 18, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

