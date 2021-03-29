Theresa Marie “Tess” McCallen, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Marie “Tess” McCallen of Sharon passed away Sunday morning, March 28, 2021, in her home following an extended illness. She was 76.

Tess was born August 8, 1944, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Ira J. and Helen M. (Logan) Ogden.

She was a lifelong Sharon resident and a 1962 graduate of Sharon High School.

Through the years she was employed by Kraynak’s, Juniper Village, Lordstown Motors and Sharon Steel.

Tess was a devout Catholic and a lifetime member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was on the hospitality committee as a greeter. She was also a weekly participant in the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. Very proud of her Irish heritage, Tess was a member of the Sisterhood of Erin and the Ancient Order of Hibernians and loved celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

She also enjoyed Buhl Day, traveling, boating, tending to her yard and the many animals she adopted throughout the years. Tess’ kindness and compassion will be missed by her family, friends and neighbors whom she cared for during her lifetime.

Her husband of 21 years, John W. McCallen, passed away July 29, 2008.

Surviving are a daughter, Mindy S. Epstein and her husband Attorney Richard W. Epstein, of Hermitage; two sons, Ira C. Frazer and his wife Karen, of S. Pymatuning Township and Jon D. McCallen, of Hermitage; five grandchildren, Aislinn, Maxim, Gwynne, Davin and Taylor; two great- grandchildren; a sister, Mary Ann Cagno, of Hermitage; many loving nieces and nephews and her loving companion of 12 years, Michael Blance, who was very instrumental in caring for Tess the past few years.

Besides her parents and husband, Tess was preceded in death by her first husband, Allen J. “Jay” Frazer; four sisters, Kay Pickering, Helen “Snooky” Turosky, Donna Yankovich and Patricia Herster; and a brother, John Ira Ogden, who died as a toddler.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, Pa. 16146; Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, Pa. 16148; or to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, PO Box 931517, Cleveland, Ohio 44193-1655 (giving@ccf.org).

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.