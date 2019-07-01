Theresa Marie (Nogay) Funelli, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Marie (Nogay) Funelli, 61, of Hermitage, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Hospitality Care Center, Hermitage, following an extended illness.

Theresa was born February 22, 1958, in Sharon, a daughter of Ted P. Nogay, Sr. and Helen E. (Ritter) Nogay.

She was a 1976 graduate of Hickory High School.

Theresa was employed for 34 years in Sharon Regional Medical Center’s billing department and later, worked at Primary Health Network, both in Sharon.

Theresa was a member of St. Adalbert’s Church, Farrell.

She is survived by her mother, Helen Nogay; a brother, Ted P. Nogay, Jr. and his wife, Mary Lou, all of Hermitage; three beautiful nieces, Sarah (Matthew) Brennan of Kent, Ohio, Maria (Wayne) Schrock of Uniontown, Pennsylvania and Olivia Nogay of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania; a great-niece, Audrey Brennan and several cousins on the Ritter and Nogay families.

Theresa was preceded in death by her father.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either Holy Cross Cemetery, 804 Idaho Street, Sharon, PA 16146 or UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 2200 Memorial Drive, Farrell, PA 16121.

In keeping with Theresa’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.

A funeral service will be 12:00 Noon, Friday, July 5, 2019, in the chapel of Holy Cross Cemetery, 2299 Longview Road, Hermitage, PA 16148, with Reverend Matthew Ruyechan, officiating.

Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

