

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Marie Bukus, 102, passed away peacefully at her residence on April 11, 2022 after having lived a long and full life!

Mrs. Bukus was born September 21, 1919, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Merkler) Rusicka.

She was an avid crocheter, bowler and stamp collector. She also enjoyed dancing, baking, ceramics and swimming. She greatly enjoyed music and was self-taught to play harmonica and learned to play guitar.

A longtime member of the former Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon, Theresa had a deep faith and was devoted to her church.

She was the gold standard for being a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a friend. To know her was to love her. Theresa would always have a smile and kind word ready for anyone she came in contact with. She will be dearly missed but leaves behind a multitude of incredible memories and a legacy of beauty, grace, humor, fortitude, and devotion.

Theresa was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Eli Bukus, as well as a sister and three brothers.

She is survived by her daughter Jeanne Hoover and her husband Dave of Hermitage and her son Joseph Bukus and his wife Angela, of Sharpsville. In addition, she is survived by many grandchildren, great -grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren whom she adored.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org

All services are private.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Interment: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hermitage.