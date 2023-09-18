SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Lutz, 89, of South Pymatuning Township, passed away Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Garden Way Place, Hermitage.

Mrs. Lutz was born on October 7, 1933, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Anthony and Selma (Gratkowski) Grodecki.

She was a 1951 graduate of Sharon High School.

Theresa was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville, where she served in the Altar Rosary Society.

A dedicated homemaker, she enjoyed cooking, baking and crocheting. Additionally, she liked playing cards in her card club and having lunch with friends from TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly).

Her husband, Joseph Lutz, whom she married on May 2, 1953, passed away on August 3, 2017.

She is survived by two sons, Kenneth of Sharpsville and David and his wife, Corinne, of Golden, Colorado; a daughter-in-law, Donna of Virginia Beach, Virginia; her grandchildren, Christopher (Shannon), Nathan, Elayne, Erica, Michelle and Scott (Eleathia) and her great-grandchildren, Derek, Kylee, Monica, Owen, Tyann, Selena, Lillee, Skylar, Tanner and Dane.

In addition to her parents and husband, Theresa was preceded in death by a son, Joseph R. and her brothers, Joseph, Anthony and Leonard Grodecki.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Bartholomew Church, 311 West Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 23 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home, with Rev. Richard Allen, pastor of St. Bartholomew Church, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.