HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Kettering, 77, of Hermitage, passed away Monday morning, January 24, 2022, in Nugent’s Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Theresa was born January 8, 1945, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Helen (Podlucky) Bohach.

She was a graduate of Farrell High School and earned a nursing certification from the Sharon General Hospital School of Nursing.

Theresa had a 50-year nursing career than began in the Sharon General Hospital Labor and Delivery Unit, where she taught their very first lamaze class. During her nursing tenure she touched many lives while working in doctor’s offices, the Hermitage School District and finally retiring from the nursing home sector, where she worked for Nugent’s and Clepper Manor.

Theresa was of the Catholic faith.

She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Post #299, Sharon, where she was a past president.

She also had an affinity for Motown music, animals and she loved her family fiercely.

She is survived by two daughters, Elaine Kettering of Sharon and Janine Frey of Lake Wylie, South Carolina; a grandson, Jacob Frey; a sister, Veronica Banjak and her husband, Ronald, Hubbard, Ohio and a brother, Paul Bohach and his wife, Beverly, Port Charlotte, Florida.

In addition to her parents, Theresa was preceded in death by seven sisters, Louise Dunder, Margaret Pelles, Rosemarie Moder, Anne Sirochman, JoAnn Leckfor, Valeria David and Catherine Bohach and a brother, John Bohach.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org.

Calling hour will be Noon – 1:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Thursday, January 27 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, officiating.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.