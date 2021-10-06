Theresa DeGerolamo, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa DeGerolamo, 97, of Hermitage, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 5, 2021, in her home.

Mrs. DeGerolamo was born January 5, 1924, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Treml) Bayer.

A lifelong area resident, she attended Sharon High School.

Theresa was a 25-year retiree from J.C. Penny Department Store in the Shenango Valley Mall, where she was the general manager. While working, her colleagues gave her the nickname “Speedy Dee.”

Theresa was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

Her husband, Anthony DeGerolamo, whom she married February 14, 1943, passed away January 30, 2006.

She is survived by a daughter, Mary Lou DeGerolamo; a son, Dr. Rick Jerome and his wife, Susie; five grandchildren, Jennifer Dencher, Tony Moldovan, Keith Klamer, Alicia Jerome Volkov and Aaron Jerome; nine great-grandchildren, Robert, Brant, Michael, Marissa, Tyler, Bailey, Trevor, Martin and Chanel and one great-great-granddaughter, Layla. Also surviving are two sisters, Helen Francis Benes and Maryann Bonnani.

In addition to her parents and husband, Theresa was preceded in death by a son, Cpl. Anthony “Butch” DeGerolamo, KIA; five brothers and two sisters.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Kindred Hospice, 26 Nesbitt Road #200, New Castle, PA 16105.

There are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.