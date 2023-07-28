BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa A. Rodgers, 84, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 27, 2023, in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, Greenville.

Mrs. Rodgers was born on April 25, 1939, in Slickville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Michael and Minnie (Ficcaglia) Cugino.

She was a 1957 graduate of Brookfield High School and was a 1960 graduate of the Trumbull Memorial Hospital, School of Nursing.

She worked as a registered nurse in various fields, ultimately retiring as an industrial nurse, in 1999.

Theresa was a member of the former Sacred Heart Church, Sharon.

She enjoyed going for rides with her husband in their classic 1957 Chevy, reading, flower gardening and being with her family and friends.

Her husband, Robert H. Rodgers, whom she married on May 25, 1963, passed away on February 4, 2011.

She is survived by a daughter, Lisa M. Lukasko and her husband, Paul, of Fowler, Ohio; a son, Brion R. Rodgers of Atlanta, Georgia; two grandchildren, Erica Rodgers of Grosse Ile, Michigan and Michael Rodgers of Pittsburgh; a great-grandchild, Theodore Martin and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Theresa was preceded in death by a sister, Florence Wilson and two brothers, Michael and infant John Cugino.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Gentiva Hospice, 26 Nesbitt Road, #200, New Castle, PA 16105 or the Activities Fund C/O St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, 339 East Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of St. Paul’s and Gentiva Hospice for the exceptional care given to Theresa.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 31 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, in St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, with Rev. James Power, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

