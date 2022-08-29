WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore “Teddy” Davis, 70, of West Middlesex, passed away Sunday morning, August 28, 2022, in his home.



Mr. Davis was born April 22, 1952, in Sharon, a son of the late Fredrick and Dorothy (Tatomirovich) Davis.

He was a 1971 graduate of Farrell High School.



Ted honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force, as a weather technician.



He was employed for more than 20 years, in the blast furnace department of Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant.



He was a member of many clubs, primarily, the Slovenian Home, Sharon and the Hickory Veteran’s of Foreign Wars, Post 6166, Hermitage.



Ted was a diehard fan of professional wrestling (WWE) and looked forward to watching it with his cousins and nephew, Shaun. He also enjoyed spending time on his deck, listening to Waylon Jennings. Above all, the love of his life was his grandson, Rocco, his “one and only.”



He is survived by his wife, the former Judith Bulick, whom he married November 23, 1977; a daughter, Amy “Puppy” Mariano and her significant other Joe, of Las Vegas, Nevada; two sons, Timothy “Catfish” Mariano and his wife, Michelle, of Hubbard, Ohio and David “Davids” Davis and his wife, Paula, of Sharon and one grandson, Rocco Mariano.



The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses who cared for Ted over the years. They would also like to send a special thank you to his cousins, Lenny and Gary.



In keeping with Ted’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

