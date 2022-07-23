MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore J. “Ted” Kuzniar, 92, of Masury, Ohio passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, July 22, 2022, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mr. Kuzniar was born December 20, 1929, in Farrell, a son of the late Andrew and Eva (Gradzila) Kuzniar.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Farrell High School in 1948.

A proud veteran, Ted served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. While stationed in Korea, he served with the engineers as a crane operator and built many bunkers, shelters and bridges for his fellow soldiers.

In 1992, he retired from Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant where he had worked as a boilermaker for 43 years.

Ted was a member of St. Anthony Church, Sharon and was formerly a longtime member of St. Adalbert Church, Farrell.

He was also a member of the St. George Croatian Lodge, Youngstown, Ohio; Sharpsville VFW Post 6404; PNA Mixed Bowling League, Sharon and Penn-Ohio Polka Pals Booster Club, also Youngstown, Ohio.

Ted loved to dance, especially Polka with his wife, Nancy and travel to Polka festivals throughout Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio.

His wife of 67 years, Nancy (Hudavoni) Kuzniar, whom he married June 23, 1951, preceded him in death December 28, 2018.

He is survived by two daughters, Deborah Pucci (Michael) of Sarasota, Florida and Patricia Kuzniar of Masury, Ohio; a son, David Kuzniar (Melanie) of Hermitage; two grandchildren, Kyle (Kristy) and Tyler Kuzniar and two great-grandchildren, Lexie and Lanie Kuzniar; three step-grandchildren, Mandie, Michael, and Stephen and seven stepgreat-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ted was preceded in death by seven siblings.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in the funeral home, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, officiating.

Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery, Hermitage.

Full military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland A.L., Farrell and West Middlesex VFW Honor Guard.

