Theodore J. Stefanak, Jr., Hemitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore J. “Ted” Stefanak, Jr., 70, of Hermitage passed away Wednesday morning, February 24, 2021.

Mr. Stefanak was born July 6, 1950, in Sharon, a son of Theodore J. Stefanak, Sr. and Elsie (Frank) Stefanak.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Farrell High School in 1968.

Prior to starting his own business, Ted worked alongside his father at Stefanak and Sons Mechanical, Inc. In 1983, he began his own heating and plumbing business, TJS Services, Inc., which he owned and operated until 2016.

Ted was of the Catholic Faith, and a former member of St. Ann Church, Farrell.

An active member of Elks Lodge 103, Sharon, he also previously served the Elks organization as a state officer. In 2009, he was sworn in as a Humane Police Officer by the Mercer County Humane Society and served until 2016.

Ted enjoyed taking trips to the casino and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by four sisters, Carol (Ken) Ulan of Farrell and Jean Stefanak, Donna (John) Lark and Pam (Jon) Monaco, all of West Middlesex and two brothers, Terry Stefanak of Hermitage and Tracy Stefanak of Farrell. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to concerns presented by the Covid-19 virus, all services will be held privately.

Interment will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Creamatory, Inc.



