Tessie McCluskey, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Tessie McCluskey of Farrell passed away at 6:43 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, in Sharon Regional Health System. She was 95.

Mrs. McCluskey was born December 16, 1924, in Wheatland, a daughter of the late Charles and Florence (Laycock) Cole. She was a lifelong resident of Farrell and Wheatland and was a 1942 graduate of Farrell High School.

Her husband, Hugh McCluskey, whom she married in January of 1946, passed away November 19, 1981.

Tessie was employed as a supervisor for Bell Telephone, which later became AT&T and retired in 1981 after more than 30 years of service.

A homemaker, she was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and many card clubs throughout her lifetime.

Tessie enjoyed bowling and was an instructor for the youth bowling league at Thornton Hall Bowling Lanes in Sharon.

She is survived by a son, Terry McCluskey; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Tessie was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Haun; two sisters, Thelma Valimont and Deloris Verroco; and three brothers, Charles Cole, Jr., Melvin Cole and Robert Cole.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage



Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

