Terry Lynn Taylor, New Wilmington, PA

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Lynn Taylor, 59, of New Wilmington, passed away Friday afternoon, June 25, 2021, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Ms. Taylor was born May 14, 1962, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Philip Taylor.

Terry graduated from Farrell High School.

She enjoyed playing Bingo, completing crossword puzzles, reading Reader’s Digest and watching game shows on television.

She is survived by her son, David Taylor and her relatives, Belva Hollibaugh, Elnora Marasco, Laurel Elaine Morocco, Wanda Mayhew, Joseph Stinedurf, Walter Stinedurf, Robert Stinedurf and Elvie Stinedurf.

In addition to her father, Terry was preceded in death by her grandparents, Henry and Laurel Stinedurf, who raised her and her relatives, David and John Stinedurf.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Arc of Mercer County, 850 North Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

In keeping with Terry’s wishes, all services will be held privately.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.