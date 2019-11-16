Terry Leroy Mumford, Slippery Rock, PA

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Leroy Mumford, 75, of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, died Friday, November 14, 2019, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle, following a short illness.

Mr. Mumford was born March, 22, 1943, in New Castle, a son of the late Roy L. and Pauline (Rowland) Mumford.

Terry was a New Castle High School graduate, and attended Lawrence County Votech for CNC Machinist by trade.

He worked at Rockwell Transmission and Axel, New Castle, for 28 years, until the plants closing in 1993. Afterwards, Terry proudly founded, owned and operated Mumford Machine Shop from 1993 through 2018.

He loved being outdoors tending to his yard or camping with family and friends. In years past, he was an avid golfer, and as a youth won the 3rd Annual Jaycee Jr. Tournament in 1957.

He was a hardworking and dedicated provider who enjoyed machine work, NASCAR, music and dogs. He will be forever remembered and loved for his witty sarcasm and well-timed humor.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy (Lehman) Mumford, his grandchildren, Kara, Jake, Stephanie, and Porsha Mumford; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Mikey, and Mason; a brother, Larry (Lynn) Mumford; and his therapy dog, Karma Mumford.

In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his two sons, Rodney and Douglas Mumford.

Calling hours will be 2:00 p.m. until the time of service Sunday, November 17, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday, in the funeral home, with Rev. John Yergan, officiating.

Interment: Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Twp.