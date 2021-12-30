NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Terri Lynn Syrjanen, 52, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Clepper Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Ms. Syrjanen was born October 2, 1969, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Richard Syrjanen and Deloris (Jaskola) Syrjanen.

After graduating from Mohawk High School she entered the food service industry.

Terri was a quiet and loving soul with a soft smile and a kind heart who spoke kindly of others. She was an avid Steelers fan, loved football and NASCAR. With a profound love for local and national bands, she could be found every Thursday and Sunday hanging with friends listening to live music. They will be forever thankful to have shared those precious moments and memories with her. Few might say that her legacy is that she unknowingly created a bond between her stepsister and a handful of friends during her residence at the Clepper Manor facility. Her friends maintain that Terri’s most valued attribute is how she had the ability turn pain into everlasting love and she will be missed.

Terri is survived by a stepsister, Laurie A. Loreno, Hermitage and her uncles, William Scott Syrjanen, of Canfield, Ohio and John Lee Syrjanen, of New Castle.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Deloris Jaskola; her father, Richard Syrjanen and stepmother, Dorothy (Ball) Syrjanen.

Thank you to all those who visited, kept in contact and prayed with Terri.

The family would especially like to thank the Clepper Manor for the comfort and care provided.

Per Terri’s request, there will be no services.

