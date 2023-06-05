SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Terrence Lee “Terry” Flaugher, 77 of Sharon, passed away Saturday afternoon, June 3, 2023, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Flaugher was born on November 3, 1945, in Sharon, a son of the late Scott Flaugher and Fern (Gribble) Tonks.

A lifelong resident of Sharon, he began working at the age of 15, and retired from Dean Dairy Products, Sharpsville, in 2007, with 42 years of service.

Family always came first to Terry and he cherished spending time with them. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, good food and a crisp Miller Lite (or two).

He was a social member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 3767, Hubbard, Ohio and the Western Reserve Fish and Game Protective Association, Mercer, where he held several different officer positions and volunteered for the Buhl Day Kid’s Fishing Derby.

Terry will be remembered for his willingness to help others in need, his sense of humor and the way he would pick a good debate.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Gonzales, whom he married on March 14, 2012; three children, Randy (Christina) Flaugher, Tracy (Randy) Elsey and Sharon Wallace; two stepsons, Paul and Eric Poland; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren with two on the way and a stepgrandson.

In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Strawderman Flaugher, whom he married on August 31, 1962 and three siblings, Lois Perry and Harold and Richard Tonks.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the National Kidney Foundation, at www.Kidney.org.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 8 in Grace Chapel Community Church, 4075 Lamor Road, Hermitage. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Aaron Lego, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements entrusted to the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.