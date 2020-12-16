HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa Padenich, 97, of Hermitage, passed away of natural causes, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, following a brief stay in The Grove at Greenville.

Mrs. Padenich was born May 25, 1923, in Sharon and attended Sharon High School.

During WWII, she was employed at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation. Later, she worked at the former Hickory Bowl, Hermitage.

Teresa was of the Orthodox faith and was honored as a Gold Circle Member of the VFW, Ladies Auxiliary.

A generous person, she was honored to regularly give to the Arbor Day Foundation, as well as the Easterseals. In her youth, Teresa volunteered as a local boy scout leader.

More recently, she loved to cook and bake and collected numerous recipes.

She is survived by two sons, Michael “Gary” Padenich and his wife, Judy, of Sharpsville and Ronald Padenich of Hermitage; four grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael Padenich; a son, Robert Padenich and seven siblings.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Arbor Day Foundation, at www.arborday.org.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in St. John’s Orthodox Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Teresa Padenich, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.