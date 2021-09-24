Teresa Grieve, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa Grieve, a lifelong resident of New Castle, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening September 22, 2021, in the Haven Convalescent Home. She was 100 years old.

Mrs. Grieve was born August 23, 1921, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Anthony and Philomena (Coloa) Mangieri.

She was a 1939 graduate of New Castle High School.

For more than 40 years, Teresa worked as an office clerk for the former Johnson Bronze Co. in New Castle, retiring in 1983.

Teresa was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary Church.

Her husband of 55 years, Albert Grieve, whom she married in 1953, preceded her in death September 27, 2008.

She is survived by two nieces, Bonnie Toscano, New Castle; and June Walker, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and two nephews, Bill Stevenson, New Castle and John Mangieri, Charlotte, North Carolina.

In addition to her parents and husband, Teresa was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Santia and three brothers, John, Nick and Sam Mangieri.

Calling hour will be 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Church, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle, with Rev. Joseph McCaffrey, pastor, as celebrant.

Entombment: Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Township.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.