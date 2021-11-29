Tedford “Ted” O’Hara, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tedford “Ted” O’Hara, 77, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday morning, November 24, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. O’Hara was born August 12, 1944, in Sharon, a son of the late Maurice and Dorothy (Sines) O’Hara.

He attended Sharon High School and honorably served in the U.S. Army, doing two tours of duty during the Vietnam War.

Ted was employed at various places, primarily working as a millworker and bus driver.

In his youth he cherished the outdoors, especially fishing and cross-country skiing. He was an avid reader and enjoyed bowling.

He was known for walking all over town and was given the nickname “Walkin Ted.” He was a member of the Son’s of Italy, Sharon and looked forward to walking there to visit friends.

He is survived by a sister, Nancy O’Hara, Sharpsville and a special friend, Maribeth Dunn, Wheatland.

Besides his parents, Ted was preceded in death by a brother, Richard O’Hara.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.