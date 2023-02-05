WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ted Gilliland, 39, of Pittsburgh, formerly of West Middlesex, passed away Thursday afternoon, February 2, 2023, in Allegheny General Hospital.

Ted was born March 2, 1983, in Greenville, the eldest son of David and Carol (Wilson) Gilliland.

After graduating from West Middlesex High School in 2001, he earned a bachelor of science degree in business management from Waynesburg College, Waynesburg, Pennsylvania.

For 13 years, he worked in television production, specializing in closed captioning of live broadcasts at Vitac, located in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. He later transitioned to working in residential real estate.

Ted was a faithful son, devoted brother and doting uncle. A kind and fiercely loyal person, Ted had an unparalleled ability to, not only make friends, but to keep them. He was described by many as having a “larger-than-life” personality. Ted had a charisma and charm that people naturally gravitated towards.

A diehard Pittsburgh sports fan, Ted brought the same passion to his favorite teams that he had for his family and friends. He still hasn’t given up on the Pirates, but his favorite team was always the Penguins. He loved playing fantasy football. Ted was especially fond of the leagues he created and competed in with family and friends.

Ted is survived by his parents, Dave and Carol Gilliland, West Middlesex; a brother, John Gilliland (Jordan Williams), Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a sister, Allison Stutzman (Jared), Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania and two nieces, Victoria and Elizabeth Stutzman. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Ted was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harry and Nancy Wilson and paternal grandparents, Edward and Alice Gilliland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to The Mario Lemieux Foundation at mariolemieux.org.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State, Sharon and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 10, in Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Road, West Middlesex.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be immediately following at 11:00 a.m., Friday, in the church, with Reverend Glenn Whitman, as celebrant.

Interment will take place at Haywood Cemetery, West Middlesex.

