Taylor Niccole Powell, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Taylor Niccole Powell, 28, of Sharon passed away Saturday morning, November 28, 2020, at her home.

Mrs. Powell was born October 15, 1992, in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, a daughter of David P. and Anna L. (Blankenship) Dowler.

She was a 2011 graduate of Meigs High School, Pomeroy, Ohio and later earned her dental assistant certification from Ross Medical Education Center, Niles, Ohio.

On May 29, 2012, Taylor married her high school sweetheart, Zachary A. Powell and he survives at home in Sharon.

Taylor was of the Christian faith and attended Sharpsville Church of the Nazarene.

A devoted wife and mother, her children were her greatest joy in life and cherished every moment she was able to spend with them.

In addition to her husband, Taylor is survived by her two children, Blakely and Colby Powell; her parents, David and Anna Dowler, Middleport, Ohio; two sisters, Michelle Williams of Sharon and Missy Arnold; a brother, Jason Reeves; her father and mother-in-law, Rev. Leonard and Jennifer Powell; two nieces, Kalyn Qualls and Bailey Williams and four nephews, Mason Qualls, and Tyson, Bryce and Trace Arnold.

Taylor was preceded in death by a sister, Terra Dowler and an uncle, Ricky Blankenship.

Memorial donations may be made directly to the family.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., until the time of service, Thursday, December 3 in Sharpsville Church of the Nazarene, 804 W. Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville. Funeral service will be immediately following at 5:00 p.m. in the church, with Rev. Daniel Eddings, Pittsburgh District Superintendent of the Church of Nazarene.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



A television tribute will air Thursday, December 3 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.