SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Tara Nikole Rice, 39, of Sharon, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023 in her home.

Ms. Rice was born October 7, 1983, in Sharon a daughter of David Rice and Sheryl Bulovas.

She was a 2001 graduate of Sharon High School and graduated from Winner Business Institute, Transfer.

Tara was of the Christian faith.

She enjoyed crafting and creating artwork with her hands.

Tara is survived by her father, David Rice (Frances); her mother, Sheryl Bulovas; a daughter, Angeleena; a son, Domynik; two brothers, Zeke Ohl (Jacqueline) and Anthony Chiodo (Miranda) and a sister, Gina Runnels (Zach)

She was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Christian Ace and her fiancé, Nick Ace.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made directly to the family.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Grace Chapel Community Church, 4075 Lamor Road, Hermitage, PA 16148. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m., in the church, with Pastor Aaron Lego, officiating.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 26 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.