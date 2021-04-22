Tara Marie Carte, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Tara Marie (Weyant) Carte, 36, of Sharpsville, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Tara was born January 2, 1985, in Sharon, a daughter of Samuel and Theresa (Walsh) Weyant.

She was a 2003 graduate of Kennedy Catholic High School and took online classes to earn a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration.

Tara was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

She was employed as a server for more than ten years at the Jai Alai, Hermitage.

She was a diehard fan of Harry Potter and the Philadelphia Eagles. She loved music and going to concerts. Many will remember Tara for her loyalty and unconditional love for family and friends.

She is survived by her mother, Theresa (Chad) Buxton of Sharpsville; her father, Samuel Weyant of Polk City, Florida; a sister, Samantha (Joshua) Horn; a stepbrother, Tyler Buxton and her fiancé, Ted Smith, all of Sharpsville; four nephews, Nicholas, Trenton, Landon and Silas and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Tara was preceded in death by her grandparents; an aunt, Kimberly Davis and a cousin, Kallie Davis.

Calling hours will be 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., until the time of the service, Saturday, April 24, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Church, officiating.

