WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Tara Ann (Spangler) Johnson, 46 of West Middlesex, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, September 10, 2023, in Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh.

Tara was born on September 26, 1976, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Raymond and Myra (Covington) Spangler.

She was a 1995 graduate of West Middlesex High School and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Child Psychology from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.

She was employed as a teacher’s aide at West Hill Elementary and more recently worked as a secretary for Shenango Township.

Tara was a dedicated homemaker and always put her family before herself. She truly loved being a mother and looked forward to attending her son’s sporting events and supporting them in Boy Scouts. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Emery L. Johnson, Jr., whom she married on October 18, 2003; two sons, Emery Raymond and Samuel Leroy Johnson; a brother, Raymond Spangler and his wife, Danielle, of West Middlesex; her mother-in-law, Margaret Johnson and a sister-in-law, Lisa Gassner, both of Sharon and five nieces and nephews, Colton, Liberty and Savanna Spangler, Josh Kaye and Courtney Gassner.

In addition to her parents, Tara was preceded in death by an infant son, Covington and her father-in-law, Emery Johnson, Sr.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either the Hillman Cancer Center, or McKenna’s Hugs.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 14 in Grace Chapel Community Church, 4075 Lamor Road, Hermitage, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Aaron Lego, pastor, officiating.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

