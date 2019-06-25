Tammy Lynn Tamsula Obituary

TRANSFER, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Tammy Lynn Tamsula, 51, of Transfer, passed away early Sunday morning, June 23, 2019, in her home with her loving partner, Charles (Chuck) Spooner by her side.

Tammy was born December 27, 1967, in Sharon.

Tammy was a woman who many will remember had a laugh that filled the room no matter where she was. She had the biggest heart and would do anything to help someone, even if she had nothing herself. She was an angel in life and is an angel in death with her Heavenly Father. Tammy enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by a son, Patrick (Lindsey) Tamsula; two daughters, Amanda (Josh) Tamsula and Hollyanne Tamsula and a Nanna to, Ethan Tamsula and Athena Brocato. Tammy is also survived by her father, Vincent (Thuy) Barry; her mother, Shelvia Barry and sister, Teresa (Todd) Benson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

