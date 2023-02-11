NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Tammie Lynn Mostyn, 59, of New Castle, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Mrs. Mostyn was born September 22, 1963, in Buffalo, New York, a daughter of Gloria Jean (Dysard) Tucker and the late Thomas Andrew Tucker and was a 1981 graduate of Laurel High School.

Working as a beautician for many years, she was a 1982 graduate of the New Castle Beauty Academy.

Tammie enjoyed playing Bingo and cheering on her favorite football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In addition to her mother, Tammie is survived by her husband, Phillip Mostyn; a son, Phillip Mostyn, II (Jessica); two daughters, Kayla (Phillip) Douglass and Krystal (Adam) Mravintz; three sisters, Mary Lorena Barber, Terri (Jeff) McLaren and Cindy (Gary) Stockman; three brothers, Dan (Denise), Dallas (Laura) and DeRel (Joy) Black; 11 grandchildren and a long-time friend who was her sister-in-love, Pam Roberts.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and James Black.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St, New Castle.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, with Reverend Ronald Freeman, officiating.

Interment will take place at Savannah Cemetery, Shenango.

Arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls Street, New Castle.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 12, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.