MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Suzanne A. Hart, 89, formerly of Neshannock Township, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 19, 2023, in her residence at The Lakes at Jefferson in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Suzanne was born October 7, 1933, in Hackensack, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Arthur W. and Mildred R. Airey.

After graduating from Butler High School in New Jersey, she moved to Western Pennsylvania and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Westminster College.

During her schooling, she met the love of her life, Richard C. Hart and they married June 18, 1955. He preceded her in death on March 28, 2021.

Suzanne was a longtime member of Trinity Episcopal Church, New Castle, where she served faithfully as church librarian and was a member of the Trinity Women’s Guild.

An avid gardener, she was a member of the Countryside Home and Garden Club. Suzanne enjoyed reading, particularly books on the religious formation and church history. She also liked working puzzles, especially crossword and jigsaw puzzles and listening to her favorite hockey team, the Carolina Hurricanes.

Surviving her are a daughter, Laurie (Tom) Trotter, of Peoria, Illinois; two sons, Jim (Jeri) Hart, of Hermitage and Ron (Anita) Hart, of Tucson, Arizona; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Suzanne was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Airey in 2013.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Jesse Clark and the staff at The Lakes at Jefferson, where Suzanne had resided since October 2022. Most recently, thanks to Helping Hands Hospice of Hermitage for providing wonderful, compassionate care. Also, a heartfelt thanks to Dorothy Feezle, her friend and long-time caregiver.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, in Trinity Episcopal Church, New Castle, with Reverend Erin Betz-Shank and Reverend Dennis Blauser, co-officiating.

Entombment will be held at Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Trinity Episcopal Church, 212 North Mill Street, New Castle, PA 16101.

Arrangments are entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

