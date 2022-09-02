SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Suzan L. Mehalko, 66, of Sharon, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in her residence.

Mrs. Mehalko was born September 13, 1955, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Albert and Margaret (Yevchak) Rotunno.

A 1973 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage, she then enrolled at the Penn State Cosmetology School and earned her beautician license upon graduation.

For many years, she worked as a stylist at DeJulia’s Hair Salon, Sharon.

Suzan was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, where she married her husband, Gregory Mehalko, on August 7, 1993. He survives at home.

She loved playing the piano and watching Steelers football with her husband every Sunday. She also loved spending time with her dog, Mr. Chew.

Suzan is also survived by her mother, Margaret Rotunno, Hermitage and two brothers, Danny Rotunno and his wife Jeanne, Hermitage, and Tony Rotunno and his wife Diane, Raleigh, North Carolina.



In addition to her father, Suzan was preceded in death by an infant brother, Richard Rotunno.

In keeping with Suzan’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements were entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 2, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.