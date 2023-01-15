SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Susanne “Susie” (Patton) Sopko, 57, of Sharpsville and Jensen Beach, Flroida, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Friday, January 6, 2023, after a brief but mighty battle with cancer.

Susanne graduated from Duquesne University in 1988 with a degree in Pharmacy and authored a column in the Sharon Herald called “Ask the Pharmacist.”

She was honored with the Kmart Pharmacist of the Year Award in 1992 and the PharMerica Consultant Pharmacist of the Year in 2004. With PharMerica, Susanne grew her career to include the roles of Manager of Clinical Operations and Regional Director of Pharmacy before retiring to Jensen Beach, Flrida in 2014, where the next and greatest chapter of her life began. In 2015, Susie opened Life Beautifier: Home Staging & Décor with her cousin, friend and business partner, Jessica Zyak. Since its inception, LB Designs has been featured on the HGTV shows “We Bought the Farm” and “Ugliest Houses in America.” Susanne was a member of the Board of Directors for the Shenango Valley Children’s Transplant Fund from 1998 – 2006.

Although Susanne had an extremely successful career, her greatest passion in life was family. She was a loving, supportive mother and was extremely proud of her daughters. From a young age, Susanne wanted to be a mom, specifically a mom to girls, which came so naturally to her that she continued to pick up “daughters” throughout her life. Susanne was the “second mom” to countless girls, including, Brittni, Larissa, Kylie, Antonia, Robbie, and many more. Although primarily focused on her daughters, Susie picked up a son along the way, Mavis, whom she trusted with not only her life but that of her daughter, Alana’s heart. Susanne poured endless love and support into others, and will forever be remembered as selfless, generous, genuine, and warm. The full picture of Susie would not be complete without mentioning that she was an extremely loyal friend and she never kept score, once she decided you were important to her, nothing would change that. Susanne loved unconditionally, was easygoing and had a style that would be difficult to duplicate. She had a wonderful sense of humor and in that way, she was her father’s daughter. She was confident, took risks and lived life to the fullest. Susie was unapologetically herself and we are all the better for it.

She is survived by her parents, Wade Thomas “Potsy” and Anna Mary (Nelson) Patton; her two daughters, Vincenzia Sopko and Alana (David) Pustay; two brothers, Thomas (Shelly) Patton and Timothy (Whitney) Patton. She was a loving aunt to Anthony, Angelina and Antonia Patton, as well as, Ja’Naya, Geno and Isabella Dunder. Susie was in a loving, committed relationship with her beloved Jonny and will be deeply missed by all. Lifelong friendships include Jane, Elaine, Lori, Rhoda, Connie, Patti, Pam and again, many more. In addition to humankind, Sue’s best friend was a Shih-Tzu toy-poodle mix named Milton, who accompanied her on her travels, visiting over nine countries by her side.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be sent to First National Bank at 3320 E State Street, Hermitage PA 16148, ATTN: SVCTF. Memorial donations may also be directed to The Wills Eye Center, online at https://www.willseye.org/giving/give-now/ or The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, online at https://givenow.lls.org/give/342076/#!/donation/checkout.

Family and friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon Monday, January 23, 2022, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

A memorial service will be held immediately following at Noon in the funeral home.

