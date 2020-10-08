Susan Troy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Troy, 63, of Goodyear, Arizona; formerly of Midland, Minnesota, San Francisco East Bay, California, Santa Monica, California, North Hollywood, California, Columbus, Ohio and Youngstown, Ohio; passed away peacefully with her sister at her side Friday afternoon, October 2, 2020, at her residence.

Susan was born August 20, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late John J. and Joanne (Witherow) Troy.

She graduated from Campolinda High School in Moraga, California and later completed her undergraduate studies at St. Mary’s College in Los Angeles, California, earning a Bachelor’s of Science degree in premed and laboratory studies.

Following graduation, Susan was awarded an NSF Research Fellowship and began working at the veteran’s hospital where she was conducting her research. While at the VA, she contracted Legionnaires Disease and a short-time later, returned home to recuperate.

After regaining her health, Susan began working at the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a Foreign Counter Intelligence Special Analyst. While with the F.B.I., she was part of a team working 18 hours a day to protect the athletes and patrons of the Summer Olympics held in Los Angeles in 1984.

Susan also began working in theatre. Her most notable achievement was her involvement in the play, Last Summer at Blue Fish Cove. She had the opportunity to work alongside Denise Crosby, Jean Smart, Lee Garlington and the production won numerous awards, including: Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award and seven Dream-League Awards.

Susan found a passion for cycling and trained alongside an Olympic Medalist, racking up hundreds of miles on a weekly basis.

After being diagnosed with Systemic Lupus, she was forced to leave work once again. Susan and her sister, Linda, rented a home in North Hollywood, California. When her sister, Linda, began working at Paramount Studios, Susan also met and developed friendships with many of the actors.

When her parents moved to Columbus, Ohio, Susan went with them. She started working at StarBase Columbus, instantly becoming a SciFi devotee. During this time, Susan started attending conventions for shows such as Star Gate, Star Trek, Deep Space 9 and Xena-Warrior Princess and became acquainted with numerous stars.

Susan was a world traveler. Her passion for traveling started during high school while taking a trip to Israel as part of a foreign exchange program through the Girl Scouts of America. For three months, Susan traveled the country in the midst of a raging war. She also loved going on cruises and even went on one exclusively for Star Trek. All passengers dressed in costume daily and she had a blast with her sister, Linda and best friend, Kimberly Ferrell. There’s nothing quite like having dinner with green men with antennas.

After the passing of her parents, Susan moved to Goodyear, Arizona, to once again live with her sister, Linda and enjoy the sunshine and warm weather. The COVID pandemic put a damper on their exploration of the Four Corners and rock hunting, but they took up building with Lego’s instead. This gave Susan’s brain a challenge without tasking her heart. However, even with good weather and an easy lifestyle, Susan declined. She was admitted to hospice in August, and ultimately succumbed to her heart and kidney failure on Friday, October 2, 2020, while at her home with her sister at her side.

Susan was quiet and brilliant. She will be missed by all.

She is survived by her sister, Linda Troy of Goodyear, Arizona; a cousin, Daniel Smith of Columbus, Ohio; her best friend, Kimberly Ferrell of Columbus, Ohio; two aunts, Bonnie Walsh of Temecula, California and Julie Troy of Newton, Connecticut and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins. Susan also leaves her beloved pets, her dog, Georgie and her cat, Marmalade.

In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Eddie Burch and many four-legged fur babies.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the ASPCA, online at https://secure.aspca.org/donate/ or to a local animal shelter of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon.

A brief eulogy will be offered by Susan’s sister, Linda Troy, at the conclusion of calling hours.

Interment will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Farrell.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

