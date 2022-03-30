SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Susan L. Solomon, 68, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, March 25, 2022, in Butler Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Susan was born April 2, 1953, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Sidney and Helen (Burkhouse) Solomon.

She was a 1971 graduate of Sharon High School and completed her Bachelor of Arts degree at Grove City College in 1975. Susan later completed her graduate studies at the University of Pittsburgh, earning a Master’s degree in Library Science.

Susan was a self-employed library indexing specialist and completed many freelance indexing jobs throughout Western Pennsylvania.

Susan was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Sharon, where she volunteered as a Sunday School teacher.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Order of the Amaranth. Susan remained active in both lodges for many years.

During her younger years, Susan enjoyed camping and boating with her family at the Shenango Reservoir.

She is survived by her brother, Gary B. Solomon, with whom she made her home in Sharon and various cousins and relatives out of state.

An hour of reception will be held from noon to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in St. John’s Episcopal Church, 226 W. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 1:00 p.m., in the church, with Rev. Adam Trambley, rector, as celebrant.

Entombment: St. John’s Episcopal Columbarium, Sharon.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 31 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.