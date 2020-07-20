Susan Kendzor, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Susan (Reilly) Kendzor, 65, of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 17, 2020, in her home.

Susan was born January 25, 1955, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Sally (Tierney) Reilly.

A lifelong area resident, she attended St. Joseph’s Parochial grade school and was a 1973 graduate of Sharon High School.

Susan was an exceptional homemaker for her family and when her children were grown, she began working at Michaelene’s Hair Salon, Sharon. She was employed nearly 20 years as the salon manager.

Susan was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Sharon.

She was a devoted family person and made her family her priority, especially her grandchildren. Susan asked for very little but was always willing to do for someone else. She loved to be at the beach and relaxing on her back porch.

She is survived by her husband, James Kendzor, whom she married February 19, 1975; a daughter, Natalie Becker and her husband, Scott, of Austin, Texas; a son, Jimi Kendzor of Sharon and four grandchildren, Tierney and Quinn Becker and Reilly and Bailey Kendzor. Also surviving are a sister, Sally Coyle of Canfield, Ohio; two brothers, John “Jack” and Daniel Reilly, both of Sharon and will be missed dearly by her nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

All services are private.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

