HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Susan J. Horsman, 67, of Hermitage passed away peacefully early Friday morning, January 6, 2022, at her residence.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the ARC of Mercer Co., 850 N. Hermitage Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc, 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in the funeral home.

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.