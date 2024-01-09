BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan (Murphy) Burroughs, 64 of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Friday, January 5, 2024.

Susan was born June 16, 1959, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Robert “Bob” and Mary “Bonnie” (Murray) Murphy.

She graduated from Sharon High School in 1977.

She worked as a deli clerk at Sparkle Market in Brookfield for several years and previously worked as a cook at Kaiser Kitchen, Sharon.

An avid reader, Sue also enjoyed live music, attending concerts and coloring. Most of all, she loved her family.

Sue is survived by her partner of 31 years, Steve Gibowicz, with whom she made her home in Brookfield; a daughter, Erin Kaiser of, Warren, Ohio; a son, Colton Gibowicz of Brookfield, Ohio; a brother, Robert Murphy (Kris) of Hubbard, Ohio; two nephews, Brian and Dylan and a great-nephew, Alex.

Services will be held privately by the family.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

