SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Ann Williamson, 66, of Sharon, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 8, 2022, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mrs. Williamson was born July 14, 1955, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Brown) Nestich.

She was the valedictorian of the 1973 graduating class of Hickory High School. She attended Penn State University Shenango Campus, where she studied journalism. Later, she earned her Registered Nursing Certification from Sharon General School of Nursing.

Susan spent her career as a nurse working at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio, Sharon Regional Home Health, St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage and retired in 2021 from Addison Healthcare Center, Masury, Ohio.

Susan loved her church and its family. She was a member of Sharon First United Methodist Church and a former member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, both in Sharon. She was responsible for organizing Stephen’s Ministry, teaching Sunday school and serving on the choir of both churches. At Sharon First United Methodist Church, she also led grief support groups and assisted as the church secretary.

In addition to devoting much of her time to the church, she also enjoyed writing and poetry. Above all, she cherished time spent with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas “Mark” Williamson, whom she married August 25, 1984; two sons, David J. Williamson (Taryn), Brookfield, Ohio and Daniel R. Williamson (Kailyn), West Mifflin, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Micah and Paren Williamson and three sisters, Mary Schreiner (Mike) of Lititz, Pennsylvania, Nancy Griffin (Mike) of Colton, New York and Donna Piroga of Hermitage.

In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her stepmother, Betty Nestich and a sister, Martha Novelli.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Sharon First United Methodist Church, 237 W. Silver Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 13 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be at Noon, Saturday, May 14 in the Chapel of Sharon First United Methodist Church, Sharon, with Rev. Terry Sharon, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.