BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue Ellen (Mikis) Purfey, returned to her heavenly home on December 23, 2021, following a brief battle with pneumonia, in Mercy Health Hospital, Boardman, Ohio.

Sue was born December 12, 1958, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Floyd and Margaret (McMath) Mikis.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Kent State University in 1987 and her master’s of art degree in education from Walsh University in 2005.

She was employed as a special education teacher at Boardman High School for 30 years.

Sue loved her family and was committed in her relationship with Jesus Christ. She was a member of Rush Church in Canfield, Ohio. She lived her life in service to others and was a role model to both her family and her community.

Her passion for teaching those with special needs was felt by both students and parents alike. She will be remembered for her kindness, love and deep compassion and involvement in the lives of her family and those in need.

Sue had an infectious smile with a sense of humor that filled up a room. Sue truly made you believe that you could do anything. Sue was a mother to the motherless, a faithful friend and shoulder to lean on. Sue would do anything she could for her family and friends. No matter what or where, Sue was there for you.

She is survived by her husband and love of her life, James Purfey, whom she married April 30, 1983; a son, Stephen Purfey and wife, Jessica, and their son, Mark Purfey and a daughter, Courtney Purfey and her boyfriend, Benjamin Donlow and their daughter, Ariabella.

In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by a brother, Steven “Skip” Mikis.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, at www.lls.org

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

A funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 in the funeral home, with Rev. Jim Barton, pastor of Rush Church, officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment: Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown, Ohio.

