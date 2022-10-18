BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue Ann Poplava, 87, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, after a traumatic head injury due to a fall at her home. Her family held her in prayer through daily rosary at her bedside.

Mrs. Poplava was born October 28, 1934, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Francis and Mary (Coleman) Dugan.

Sue was a graduate of Sharon High School, where she met and eventually married her husband, Edward. They remained in Sharon until making moves to Brighton Township, Pennsylvania and Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, before moving back to Brookfield.

Upon moving back to Brookfield, Sue was employed by Cortland Bank, the former General American Transportation Corp. (GATX) and Sharon Steel.

Known for her personality, hospitality and style, she was an inspiration for friends and family and always the cheerleader for her husband and son.

She celebrated her faith through St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and served through a wide range of support and fundraising events.

Sue was a golfer, loved to dance and was active in volunteer leadership, serving John the XXIII home, Kennedy Catholic High School and other organizations.

Sue is survived by her husband, Edward; a son, Terry (Sharman) of Hartsville, South Carolina; two brothers, John Dugan (Mary Jo) of Warren, Ohio and Charles Dugan (Carolyn) of Sharpsville and a sister-in-law, Nancy Perich (John) of Sharon.

In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by a brother, Francis Dugan (Jean).

A graveside service will be 11:00a.m. Friday, October 21 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor as celebrant. Please be aware that social distancing will be encouraged due to concerns for Covid-19.

The family will be receiving visitors at the family home in Brookfield, Ohio following the service.

Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McgonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.