Steven A. David, Sharon, Ohio

Steven A. David, 68, formerly of Sharon, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Mr. David was born February 16, 1953, in Sharon, a son of the late Joseph J. and Helen (Olenik) David, Jr.

He was a graduate of Kennedy Catholic High School.

He began employment with Waste Management in August of 1980, serving as a district manager and retiring in 2000 as a regional manager.

Steven was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, Newtown, Pennsylvania.

He enjoyed traveling and was a member and supporter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

He is survived by his wife, the former Darlene Marshall, whom he married November 22, 1997; a daughter, Kimberly David, of Yardley; four sons, Mathew David, of Yardley, Steven David, Jr., of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, Eric David, of Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania; a sister, Barbara Urban, of Sharpsville and a brother, James David and his wife Judy, of Mercer.

In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Carson and two brothers, Joseph David, III and Francis David.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Bucks County SPCA, 1665 Street Rd., New Hope, PA 18938.

All services are private.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigleFuneral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Entombment: St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.