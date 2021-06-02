Steve Matijevic, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steve Matijevic of Cortland, Ohio, formerly of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away under hospice care following a brief illness on Monday, May 31, 2021, in his home, with his loving family by his side. He was 72.

Mr. Matijevic was born December 23, 1948, in Heiligenhafen, Germany, a son of the late Milan and Djuka (Bjegovic) Matijevic. He immigrated to the United States as a young boy and was a graduate of Farrell High School.

Steve was a Boy Scout in his youth and earned the prestigious Eagle Scout award.

He served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was the recipient of the Army Commendation medal. After being honorably discharged, he served in the Air Force Reserves and earned an associate degree from Slippery Rock State University.

Steve retired as a maintenance supervisor in 2009 from Packard Electric Corporation, Warren, Ohio and previously worked as a freight car repairman/welder at the former General American Transportation Corporation (GATX), Masury, Ohio.

He was a former longtime member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Hermitage.

Steve was a Free and Accepted Mason and a member of Masonic Lodge # 529, Cortland, Ohio. He was also a member and Past Commander of Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Chapter 11, Warren, Ohio.

Steve had a deep knowledge and appreciation for Native American culture. He was an avid hunter and sportsman and had a love for old cars and traveling.

Surviving is his wife, Kim Harn Matijevic, whom he married February 14, 2014; a daughter, Precious Matijevic Kaiser and her husband, Jeff, of Masury, Ohio; five grandchildren; a sister, Judy Matijevic of Warren, Ohio and four brothers, Momcilo Matijevic of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, Milan Matijevic and his wife, Patricia, of Farrell, Branko Matijevic and his wife, Nancy, of Warren, Ohio and Ilija Matijevic, also of Farrell.

Besides his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Ruth Harn.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Disabled American Veterans, Trumbull County, Chapter #11, 2044 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, in St George Serbian Orthodox Church, 65 S. Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Vedran Grabic, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Hermitage, with military honors.

